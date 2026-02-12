Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,121 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 2,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,622,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,124,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

GVUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.83. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest value characteristics based on Russells style methodology. GVUS was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

