Short Interest in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Declines By 51.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,820 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 77,426 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGBH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk. IGBH was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

