Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 722 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 1,490 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5%

NYSEARCA PCIG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.86. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Get Polen Capital International Growth ETF alerts:

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Polen Capital International Growth ETF

The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. PCIG was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polen Capital International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polen Capital International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.