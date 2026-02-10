Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $324.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.