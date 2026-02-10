iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is AlTi Global Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $119,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,904,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

