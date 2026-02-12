Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.39%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Trinity delivered strong 2025 results with EPS of $3.14 (up 73% YoY) and an adjusted ROE of 24.4% , which management says reflects resilient leasing cash flows, disciplined secondary-market activity, and manufacturing cost actions.

A strategic railcar partnership restructuring with Napier Park generated a $194 million non?cash gain in Q4, simplified ownership (adding ~6,235 fully owned cars), reduced minority interest, and management says it increases transparency and economic flexibility.

Leasing fundamentals remain strong—fleet utilization was 97.1% , renewal success ~73% in Q4, and renewals were ~27% higher than expiring rates—supporting management's view of durable, growing lease cash flows.

2026 guidance is notably lower than 2025, with EPS forecast at $1.85–$2.10 and industry deliveries expected to be ~ 25,000 cars (below replacement), signaling a challenging near?term manufacturing backdrop despite planned gains and cost actions.

Management highlights embedded asset upside—~101,000 railcars on the balance sheet at $6.3 billion cost with an estimated market value ~35%–45% above carrying value—providing optionality to hold for lease yield or sell for gains.

Shares of TRN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 897,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 140,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 368,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 353,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 375,788 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 966,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 290,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

