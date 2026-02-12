Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.9 million.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,916. Belden has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at $621,842.32. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $372,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,359.07. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,045 shares of company stock worth $2,010,690. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Belden by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Belden by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 246.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Featured Stories

