Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $17.1750. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 784 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 1.4%

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.