Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $16.34. Randstad shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 5,840 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RANJY. Zacks Research raised Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

