Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.71. Holcim shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

