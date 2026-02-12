IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.18, but opened at $162.93. IQVIA shares last traded at $166.4330, with a volume of 1,267,486 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

