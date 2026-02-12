Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Hyatt reported Q4 system-wide RevPAR up 4% , driven by luxury and leisure demand, and World of Hyatt membership reached 63 million (up 19%), with loyalty members accounting for nearly half of occupied room nights.

Development momentum accelerated — net rooms growth of 7.3% in 2025 and a record pipeline of ~148,000 rooms, led by new brands (Unscripted, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select) and strong U.S. signings, including many in new markets.

Hyatt completed the Playa sale (~$2 billion) and says it is fully transformed to an asset-light model, targeting ~90% asset-light earnings in 2026 with guidance for strong fee, EBITDA, and free-cash-flow growth and $325–$375M in shareholder returns.

Near-term headwinds include softer U.S. business-transient demand (pressure on select-service), distribution-segment weakness (~$10M headwind), and lingering impact from Hurricane Melissa/Jamaica hotel closures with insurance timing and amounts uncertain.

Hyatt is investing in AI/automation (agentic platforms with multiple LLMs) that management says has raised group-sales productivity ~20%, improved booking conversion and revenue per booking, and is expected to drive efficiency and revenue gains.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.98. 1,506,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,881. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80.

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 942.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

