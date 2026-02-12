Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.95% and a negative return on equity of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 1,883,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,411.48. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,571.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 250,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,150 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results edged past expectations: GAAP EPS of ($1.29) vs. consensus ($1.30) and revenue of $207M vs. $199.6M consensus — a sign the commercial business is growing and beat estimates. Quarterly Press Release

Q4 results edged past expectations: GAAP EPS of ($1.29) vs. consensus ($1.30) and revenue of $207M vs. $199.6M consensus — a sign the commercial business is growing and beat estimates. Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2025 revenue of $673M with product splits: Crysvita $481M and Dojolvi $96M — underscores recurring commercial revenue that supports medium?term top?line expectations. Full-Year Results

Full?year 2025 revenue of $673M with product splits: Crysvita $481M and Dojolvi $96M — underscores recurring commercial revenue that supports medium?term top?line expectations. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed alleging material misstatements/omissions (class period Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025); this formal filing is the primary legal driver weighing on the stock. Kessler Topaz Filing

A securities class action has been filed alleging material misstatements/omissions (class period Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025); this formal filing is the primary legal driver weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (e.g., Rosen, Portnoy, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi) are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff roles and filing notices — amplifying media coverage and potential litigation costs/distraction for management. Rosen Law Notice

Multiple law firms (e.g., Rosen, Portnoy, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi) are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff roles and filing notices — amplifying media coverage and potential litigation costs/distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff deadline April 6, 2026) from ClaimsFiler and other services keep the litigation visible to retail and institutional holders, sustaining near?term selling pressure. ClaimsFiler Reminder

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

