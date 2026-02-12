Global Asset Managemen Seaport Sells 70,000 Shares of ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Stock

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 731,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,614.83. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Asset Managemen Seaport also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ScanTech AI Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 3,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $12,450.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 100 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $380.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 3,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $12,870.00.

ScanTech AI Systems Stock Up 11.1%

ScanTech AI Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 214,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $751,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.47. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ScanTech AI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanTech AI Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ScanTech AI Systems has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ScanTech AI Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of ScanTech AI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About ScanTech AI Systems

(Get Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.