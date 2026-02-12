Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,929. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

