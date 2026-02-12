Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Trading 13.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 571,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,146,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBIO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 12.2%

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 57,000 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,863.80. This represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 157,000 shares of company stock worth $2,662,720 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

