Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Trading Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.1760. Approximately 804,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 910,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company has a market cap of $691.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,264,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,972 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $20,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Upstream Bio by 198.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 577,473 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the third quarter valued at $10,816,000.

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

