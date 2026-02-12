Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$116.16 and last traded at C$116.25, with a volume of 351279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$175.86.

The company has a market cap of C$51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%.The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

