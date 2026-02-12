Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,281.01 and last traded at $1,288.62, with a volume of 86140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,363.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,071.43.

The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,620.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,595.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

