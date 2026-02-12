Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Down 16.6% – What’s Next?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.65 and last traded at $135.7340. 553,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 477,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.75.

Positive Sentiment: Kalkine notes Landstar is gaining visibility as the Nasdaq Composite highlights the transport sector — a potential positive for sentiment and investor attention. Kalkine Article

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 151,424.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,294,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Landstar System by 5,643.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 354,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Landstar System by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,242,000 after purchasing an additional 341,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,645,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

