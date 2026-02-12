Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 6,510 shares.The stock last traded at $43.99 and had previously closed at $49.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Kuehne & Nagel International Price Performance

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

