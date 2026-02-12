Short Interest in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Decreases By 54.4%

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 195,201 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 428,020 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,328,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,475,000 after buying an additional 743,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,998,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,897 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,989,000 after acquiring an additional 998,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,756,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,417,000 after purchasing an additional 450,074 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 1,322,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,279. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

