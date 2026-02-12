SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,606,638 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 3,397,928 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,547,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,547,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 157,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,337. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.