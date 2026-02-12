Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 53.4% in January

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,302 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 24,237 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EDUC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 7,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

