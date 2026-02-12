Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 5,080,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Wall Street Zen lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

