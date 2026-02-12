Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 23.50%.
Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 5,080,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.27.
Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Wall Street Zen lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.
Read Our Latest Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT
About Sabra Healthcare REIT
Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.
Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.
