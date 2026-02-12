Best Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Spotify Technology, Confluent, and NetEase are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” commonly refers to shares of companies that deliver continuous, on-demand content or services over the internet (music, video, gaming, etc.), earning recurring subscription and advertising revenue that investors buy to capture growth in digital consumption. The term can also describe firms in the mining/royalty space that provide upfront capital in exchange for a portion of future production (“streaming” agreements), offering investors exposure to commodities with a different cash-flow and risk profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

