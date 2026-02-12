Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Organon reported full-year 2025 revenue of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion , and is guiding to roughly the same figures for 2026, implying flat year?over?year performance.

Nexplanon faces persistent U.S. policy and channel headwinds and a near?term volume drag from the switch to a (loss of reinsertions), with management expecting U.S. weakness to persist though ex?US growth may offset it. Biosimilars were a bright spot — Hadlima grew 61% ex?FX in 2025, Denosumab launched late in the year, and Organon expects biosimilars to deliver flat to modest growth with future launches (pertuzumab licensed for U.K. 2027, U.S. 2028).

Biosimilars were a bright spot — Hadlima grew 61% ex?FX in 2025, Denosumab launched late in the year, and Organon expects biosimilars to deliver flat to modest growth with future launches (pertuzumab licensed for U.K. 2027, U.S. 2028). Management tightened capital allocation: lowered the dividend payout, sold the JADA System for ?$390 million, achieved >$200 million in 2025 cost savings, retired ~$530 million of debt, and targets net leverage below 4x by year?end 2026.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

