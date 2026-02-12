Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.700-18.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $23.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.42. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $352.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.88.

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zebra raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $17.70–$18.30 (well above the prior Street view) and set Q1?2026 EPS at $4.05–$4.35, signaling stronger-than-expected margins and revenue direction for the year; investors are pricing in better forward earnings visibility. Reuters: Upbeat 2026 forecast

Zebra raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $17.70–$18.30 (well above the prior Street view) and set Q1?2026 EPS at $4.05–$4.35, signaling stronger-than-expected margins and revenue direction for the year; investors are pricing in better forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: The board approved an additional $1 billion share?repurchase authorization (on top of prior authorizations), a capital?return action that typically supports EPS and the stock multiple. BusinessWire: $1B repurchase

The board approved an additional $1 billion share?repurchase authorization (on top of prior authorizations), a capital?return action that typically supports EPS and the stock multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue grew ~10.6% year?over?year to ~$1.48B and slightly beat consensus, reflecting continued demand for barcode scanners and mobile devices; topline strength supports the raised full?year outlook. Zacks: Q4 revenue growth

Quarterly revenue grew ~10.6% year?over?year to ~$1.48B and slightly beat consensus, reflecting continued demand for barcode scanners and mobile devices; topline strength supports the raised full?year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zebra presented at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (investor outreach that can help sustain institutional interest). Yahoo Finance: Citi conference

Zebra presented at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (investor outreach that can help sustain institutional interest). Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS came in $4.33, missing consensus by $0.01; the miss was attributed to higher expenses and a decline in cash levels, which could temper near?term margin expectations despite revenue growth. Zacks: Q4 EPS miss

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

