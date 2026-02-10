Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.06 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after buying an additional 1,065,094 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,987,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,622 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,762,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,001,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.