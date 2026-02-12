Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.95.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Caterpillar to $825 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence that supports further upside.

Argus increased its price target to $820 (from $625) and kept a buy rating — another independent upgrade that reinforces bullish sentiment and helped push CAT to fresh highs.

Analyst upgrade commentary has driven CAT to a new one-year high, reflecting momentum from multiple broker upgrades and earnings that beat expectations.

Multiple stories highlight Caterpillar as an unexpected AI beneficiary — AI-enabled equipment, telematics and productivity software are reframing its growth story and supporting higher valuation multiples.

Caterpillar reported strong top-line momentum (EquipmentWorld: 18% rise in Q4 revenue), which underpins the upgrades and the bullish analyst tone.

Industry coverage cites CAT as well positioned to benefit from large infrastructure markets (e.g., India), adding a structural demand backdrop to near-term catalysts.

Institutional activity: Allegheny Financial Group modestly increased its stake, a small buy-side vote but not a large position shift.

Investor relations activity: CFO Andrew Bonfield will appear at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference next week — an opportunity for management to reinforce the outlook but not an immediate earnings update.

Insider selling: Executives Lange Bob De S. and Anthony Fassino reported stock sales (collectively ~28,689 shares), which can temper sentiment even if not large relative to overall float.

Cost pressure: coverage notes higher tariff costs alongside revenue growth, which could compress margins if tariffs persist or escalate.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.3%

CAT opened at $774.01 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $775.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

