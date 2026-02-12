12,172 Shares in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Power Solutions International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Power Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 102.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.51 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Power Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Solutions International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.51.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSIX opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.11. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Power Solutions International Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

