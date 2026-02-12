Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Reduces Position in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,541,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,154 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Taseko Mines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -278.33 and a beta of 1.25. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.25.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver?based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper?based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets. The Florence Copper project in Arizona employs an in?situ recovery process to extract copper, positioning it as one of North America’s first large?scale applications of this technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.