GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,931 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up about 4.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,945,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 30.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 927,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,798,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,109,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $13,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of GFL opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

