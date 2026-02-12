The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current dividend income and capital appreciation. The trust primarily invests in equity and debt securities of utility and utility-related companies around the world. Its portfolio includes common stocks, preferred shares and corporate bonds issued by firms engaged in electric, gas, water and telecommunications services, as well as infrastructure businesses that support these industries.

GLU’s investment approach emphasizes established, dividend-paying companies with the potential for steady earnings and cash flow.

