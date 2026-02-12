The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE: GRX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks both capital appreciation and current income. The trust primarily invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in the healthcare and wellness sectors. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GRX, the fund provides investors with exposure to growth opportunities in healthcare through its closed-end structure.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of healthcare sub-industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services.

