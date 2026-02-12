Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,361 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

