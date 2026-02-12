Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — MSI reported $4.59 EPS vs. $4.36 est. and revenue of $3.38B (up 12.3% y/y); management called out record sales, earnings and cash flow. Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat 2026 outlook — company forecasted annual sales and profit above estimates, reinforcing the idea that momentum and a record backlog support continued growth. Motorola Solutions stock up 2% after strong Q4 results, upbeat 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven products and backlog expansion highlighted as key growth drivers — management and analysts point to AI video analytics, cloud services and an expanding backlog as durable revenue engines. MSI Q4 Deep Dive: AI-Driven Solutions and Backlog Expansion Propel Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Product/certification wins — SVX earned the highest FedRAMP authorization level, supporting government/cloud sales momentum. Motorola Solutions SVX Earns Highest FedRAMP Authorization Level
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly positive — several outlets and hedge fund commentary note unanimous Buy ratings among covering analysts, which supports sentiment but may already be priced in. Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Benefit From AI-Driven Video Safety Developments
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and slide deck available — useful for drilling into guidance, backlog detail and margin drivers (see call transcript and company slides). Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage could cap near-term upside — MSI trades at elevated multiples (P/E ~34, PEG ~3) and has a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio, which could limit upside if growth slows. Motorola (MSI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of MSI opened at $421.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.88.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.
Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.
