Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.86.

Shares of MSI opened at $421.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

