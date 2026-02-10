Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HOG stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,021,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,757,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $21,761,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

