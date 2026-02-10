Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after buying an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after acquiring an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VO opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.92 and a 200 day moving average of $291.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

