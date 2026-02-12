Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 66370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24.
Goldmoney Company Profile
Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.
