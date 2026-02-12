ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 261,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,164,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 9.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,622 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 772.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 937,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 696.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 866,693 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,649,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,778,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 578,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.