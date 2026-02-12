Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,367,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 532,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rackla Metals Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.