FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 19960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

