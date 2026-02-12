Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 2476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

Longview Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Longview Advantage ETF

About Longview Advantage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Advantage ETF ( NASDAQ:EBI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

