iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.5650, with a volume of 493461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,312,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,023 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,613,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,834,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,347 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,750,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

