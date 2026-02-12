Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.44 and last traded at $207.92, with a volume of 14326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.83.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.83.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 in the last 90 days. 5.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

