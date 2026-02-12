Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 49.6% – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 49.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. 10,978,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.04.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

