Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 49.6% – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 49.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. 10,978,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synthomer
Synthomer Trading Down 49.6%
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.
Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.