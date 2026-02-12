Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.5001. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 2,282 shares.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 28.30%.The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

