Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 207,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 282,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Up 20.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.71.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

