WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran Sells 3,588 Shares

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran sold 3,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $48,258.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,478.25. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kyle Moran sold 50,036 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,221.08.

On Monday, December 8th, Kyle Moran sold 210,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $3,101,700.00.

WAVE Life Sciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 2,543,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,049. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of -1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

